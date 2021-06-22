The Left 4 Dead survivors are coming to Zombie Army 4

Bill, Francis, Louis, and Zoey are coming back—not in a new Left 4 Dead game, but in Zombie Army 4: Dead War, the third-person co-op zombie shooter released by Rebellion in 2020.

It's a natural fit for gameplay, as Zombie Army 4's multiplayer mode supports up to four co-op players at a time, only in third person rather than first. The narrative, on the other hand, is a different story: Zombie Army 4 is set in an alt-history 1946 in which Adolf Hitler turned the German army into zombies before being cast into a Hellmouth. The zombies are still around, though, and are now pushing the victorious allies out of Germany and wreaking havoc across Europe.

The good news, for serious adherents to storytelling, is that it doesn't sound like the arrival of Bill and friends will throw that weird tale into too much disarray. The new characters, which will be free for all players, come alongside Abaddon Asylum, the second mission in the Return to Hell campaign that sees players fighting their way into the demonic asylum in order to confront and destroy the nefarious Baron Umbra.

This actually isn't the first time that the Left 4 Dead gang has made an appearance in the Zombie Army series: The original survivors, along with L4D2 crew Coach, Nick, Rochelle, and Ellis, were added to the original Zombie Army Trilogy in 2015.

The DLC also includes a new WW1 outfit, WW2 Headgear pack, the M1940 SMG, and Zombie Tank weapon skins. It's included with the Zombie Army 4 season pass, and can also be purchased separately.