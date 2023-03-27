The Last of Us Part 1 preloads are live on Steam

The Last of Us Part 1 (opens in new tab) finally comes to PC tomorrow, and if you've pre-purchased the game and want to jump in the moment the light goes green, you can start preloading it on Steam right now.

It's probably not a bad idea to get an early start on the download if you can, especially if you're on a slow or dodgy internet connection—which, as we noted when Arkane announced it was looking into dropping the always-on requirement for Redfall, is still an issue for some gamers. The Last of Us Part 1 download on Steam is kind of a whopper, weighing in at 75GB, and that could chew up some time.

(Image credit: Steam)

An exact unlock time for The Last of Us Part 1 hasn't been announced, but based on our calculations—Steam says it will unlock in approximately 18 hours, I'm writing this around 4 pm ET—it will go live at 7 am PT/10 am ET on March 28.

And last but not least, if you haven't seen it yet, here's the full rundown of The Last of Us Part 1 system requirements on PC. The low settings are pretty basic, but if you've got the hardware to handle it, the game also supports an array of high-end features including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Part 1 is also available on the Epic Games Store, but it doesn't provide preload information or unlock times on its store page. Epic does support preloading now, though, so I would guess that you'd also be able to start turning the preload crank over there, too.