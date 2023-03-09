The Last of Us Part 1 will have important PC-specific features, calls for RTX 2070 Super to hit 1080p 60 fps at high settings

Audio player loading…

Following a delay driven by the popularity of the hit HBO show, The Last of Us Part 1 (opens in new tab) is now set to arrive on PC on March 28. And with that big day now just a few weeks away, Sony has revealed the detailed system requirements and an up-close look at the game's PC-specific features.

The PC version of The Last of US Part 1 will support 4K resolution, 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, support for AI upscaling with AMD FSR 2.2 and Nvidia DLSS, "and a host of features designed specifically for PC, including adjustable Texture Quality, Shadows, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and more."

Mouse and keyboard setups with options for "full control remapping" will be supported—a must for PC games, but not always a given—as will a "wide range" of controllers including the Sony DualSense, which will support "haptic feedback and dynamic triggers" through wired connections.

"As our team has been hard at work on the PC version since Part 1’s PS5 release, we’ve also been continuously listening to player feedback," Naughty Dog said on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab). "The Last of Us Part 1 on PC will include a number of bug fixes and improvements throughout the game, in big part thanks to our community’s feedback."

So, what do you need to enjoy all this new hotness? The full specs are below:

Minimum (30 fps @720p, low settings):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 (4GB) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or 1050 Ti (4GB)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

Recommended (60 fps @1080p, high settings):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8GB) or 6600 XT (8GB) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB) or RTX 3060 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

Performance (60 fps @1440p, high settings):

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

Ultra (60 fps @4K, ultra settings)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5-12600K

GPU: AMD RX 7900XT (FSR quality) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 100GB SSD

In all cases, you'll need to be running Windows 10 64-bit, version 1909 or newer.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

"The Last of Us Part 1 on PC will bring with it the same core gameplay experience of the PS5 version, including its award-winning campaign, the Left Behind DLC chapter, additional modes like Speedrun Mode, Permadeath Mode, and Photo Mode," Naughty Dog said. "Part 1’s PC launch will also include The Last of Us Part 1’s suite of accessibility features so that players can adjust the experience to suit their needs and preferences."

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC is available for pre-purchase on Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab).