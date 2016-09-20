The first Sniper Elite 4 gameplay trailer showcases slo-mo trauma and a surprise special guest

The Sniper Elite 4 gameplay trailer released today by Rebellion is disappointingly bereft of slow-motion nut-shots. It does have plenty of other slo-mo mayhem, though, including a gut-punch that lands so hard, a man's entire intestinal tract explodes inside of him.

Okay, I don't know if it's his entire intestinal tract, but I'm pretty sure that this must be a heavier blow than the one that killed Houdini. You can also enjoy seeing a man's skull being turned into a bag of mixed nuts by a hard-thrown knee, watch another guy's kidneys gets torn apart by SMG fire, and witness a knife sliding effortlessly into the base of somebody's brain.

There's a spot of sniping, too, but not as much as I would expect from a game that's ostensibly about being a super-sniper. I mean, it's right there in the title. Whatever happened to getting the job quietly, like a professional?

The trailer ends with an injection of Surprise Hitler, although I suppose it's not really a surprise now. Sorry about that. The little snippet that wraps things up is taken from Target Fuhrer, a preorder bonus campaign mission. Your job is to assassinate the commander of a secret Nazi U-boat base in the Mediterranean, but when you get there, he's already dead—and Hitler did it! No points to Der Fuhrer for doing you a solid, though: Now you must destroy the whole base and kill Hitler in as many ways as you can dream up. Rebellion says Surprise Hitler—I mean, Target Fuhrer—is a “replayable campaign mission for 1-2 players.”

Sniper Elite 4 is scheduled to come out on February 14, 2017. We took a closer look at it in March.