The first of what will one day be thousands of character presets to hit Starfield's Nexus Mods page is, naturally, George Costanza

Every Bethesda game’s character creation menu has witnessed some horrors in its time. From attempts to make Anakin Skywalker in Skyrim, all the way to some of the most terrifying Fallout 4 faces that were enough to break the bathroom mirror. And I’m sure you’ve been witness to plenty of stars made in Bethesda games, too—maybe even attempted some yourself. It does take some effort to get it right, though.

More to the point, I don’t want to have to spend hours in the Starfield character creator to live out my dream of playing Seinfeld characters in space. Thanks to this new Nexus Mods character preset, that dream can become a reality, minus all the hard graft.

Yep, the first character preset for the game appears to be George Costanza. For... reasons?

Uploaded by dunce13, a creator with this as their sole contribution to Nexus Mods, the character preset does bare a pretty impressive likeness to the actor. And as the preset description notes, it took a little while to get right.

"I spent the last 2 hours of my life painstakingly recreating George Costanza so now you don't have to, enjoy."

(Image credit: dunce13)

I have to wonder if perhaps some inspiration came from the r/Starfield Reddit page. I only say this as a search of George Costanza and Starfield together came up with a post from user TJDIndustries, who’s been over there complaining that their excitement for the game was already starting to fade—that was five months ago. The top comment being this:

"So essentially you’re losing excitement in a game that hasn’t been released yet, because on game release you want to play the game without having to play the game how it’s meant to be played. That’s some George Costanza mentality."

At least we know who the main audience is for this particular character preset, then. And for anyone hoping to make attractive characters in Starfield, mind the words of the great Costanza himself: "I don’t want hope. Hope is killing me. My dream is to become hopeless. When you’re hopeless, you don’t care. And when you don’t care, that indifference makes you attractive."

Words to live by, especially when all you have to work with is a Bethesda character creation tool.

(Image credit: dunce13)

With Starfield’s character creator set to be so ‘highly detailed’, there’s going to be an inevitable barrage of character presets hitting Nexus mods. We’re expecting ghoulish creatures, and oodles of famous people to choose from. Shrek is sure to make an appearance, too.

But for now, hats off to dunce13 for their heroic contribution to the modding community.