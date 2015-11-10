Show us your best (or worst!) Fallout 4 faces

If you're like us, you spend a lot of time deliberating over the looks of your RPG characters, so your first couple hours in Fallout 4 will probably be spent in the character creation menu. Far more flexible than anything we've seen from Bethesda so far, you can really sculpt the character of your dreams (or nightmares) by altering the variety of preset parts.

We want to see your best—and frankly, your worst—Fallout 4 character faces. Take some pictures, upload them on imgur, and share them in the comments. For some inspiration, take a spin through our own gallery. You can click the upper right corner of the images to enlarge them. Happy sculpting!