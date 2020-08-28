The first Fall Guys tournament is today, with a $50K prize

Seems hard to believe, but Fall Guys has been out for less than a month. Not only has it taken Twitch by storm and sold millions of copies on Steam, it's already making the jump from adorable party game to the esports scene. Fall Guys is holding its very first competitive tournament today.

80 streamers have been invited, and among the competitors you can expect to see Shroud, Summit1g, Lirik, DrLupo, TimtheTatman, and lots of others. These streamers will be grouped into 20 teams of four players, and they'll compete in 10 games of Fall Guys for the tournament, with a $50,000 prize going to the winning team.

Points will be awarded for each team member that finishes a round, with the points increasing in each round. You can check out the scoring and rules below.

The Fall Guys Twitch Rivals tournament begins today at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET / 8 pm UTC. You can tune in at the Twitch Rivals channel here, or watch the feed of any of the streamers competing.

Rules:

Teams will only queue for a total of six (6) regulation games + four (4) knockout games

Teams start each game on an admin's cue

After the 7th game (Knockout Game 1), 50% of the teams (11th-20th place) are knocked out

After the 8th game (Knockout Game 2), 50% of the remaining teams (6th-10th place) are knocked out

After the 9th game (Knockout Game 3), 50% of the remaining teams (3rd-5th place) are knocked out

After the 10th game (Knockout Game 4), the team in 2nd place is knocked out

Scoring:

For every team member that finishes Round 1: +1 Point

For every team member that finishes Round 2: +2 Points

For every team member that finishes Round 3: +3 Points

For every team member that finishes Round 4: +4 Points

For every team member that finishes Round 5: +5 Points

Final round scoring: