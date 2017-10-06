The Evil Within 2 system requirements revealed

From Father Theodore's horrifying flame-throwing henchmen, to its monsters made of limbs and occult-flavoured baddies, The Evil Within 2 is gearing up to surpass its forerunner on the twisted terror stakes. Now, Bethesda has revealed the hardware you'll need to power Sebastian Castellanos' latest jaunt into the unknown.

Much like its forerunner The Evil Within 2's recommended specs are quite demanding, however its minimum requirements shouldn't cause too much of a scare.

Minimum

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions).

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better.

8 GB RAM, 40GB free HDD space.

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB/AMD HD 7970 3GB or better.

Recommended

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions).

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or better.

16 GB RAM, 40GB free HDD space.

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD RX 480 8GB or better.

It's worth noting Bethesda says: "We'll be altering this post as we get nearer to launch with more information", on this Steam Community post.

The Evil Within 2 is due October 13, 2017.