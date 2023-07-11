The best RTX 4080 notebook is also the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal so far

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749.99 $2,199 at B&H Photo (save $550.99)

This is a surprise: a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Neat.



Price check: Lenovo $2,669.99

Lenovo has been making a real name for itself in this latest generation and the Legion Pro 7i is the best Prime Day gaming laptop deal I've seen so far. This is an immensely powerful RTX 4080-based notebook discounted to $2,199 at B&H Photo right now.

That's a saving of over $550 on a machine that we're happily calling the best gaming laptop right now. And it's not some miserly spec, either. Of course you get the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics silicon inside it, which is mighty powerful in its own right, with DLSS 3 support and Frame Generation adding free frames per second in games that run it. But you also get the 24-core, 32-thread Intel Core i9 13900HX CPU inside it, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Alongside that you get a quality 15-inch IPS display, with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 240Hz. It's not quite the glorious mini-LED screens we've seen in the Razer Blade 16 or Asus Zephyrus M16, but as a machine it's more affordable than both those RTX 4090 systems... and can sometimes outperform them, too.

In my Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review I note that, because of the limitations laptops can put on higher performance GPUs such as the RTX 4090, this RTX 4080 machine will sometimes actually deliver higher frame rates in a number of games. And if not, is mighty close.

That's had me questioning what the point of an expensive RTX 4090 gaming laptop is when an RTX 4080 one can beat it. Nvidia didn't like that, I must say.

Back to this fantastic Lenovo gaming laptop, and I've got to say that at this $2,199 sticker price it is a great deal for a modern notebook. There is no real compromise, apart from potentially some weak battery life. But then, you're never going to be able to game away from a plug socket for long with any high-performance gaming laptop, so it's not a real miss for me.

The Lenovo is a proper grown up gaming laptop, and now for a great price.