The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

We've reached that weird post-season part of the year where there isn't too much of significance happening on the competitive gaming scene. Nonetheless, there's still enough good watchin' to while away the weekend, including a $57k CS:GO tournament, the continuation of a couple leagues, and some other wheat we've rescued from the Twitch chaff.

Here's what's on:

Heroes of the Storm: Gold Series Heroes League 2015 - Season 2

Season 2 of the Gold Series Heroes League enters its quarter finals this weekend. A LAN hosted in Shanghai, the Gold Series will feature EDward Gaming, OMG, Zero Gaming, and this year's world champions, Cloud9. You can watch watch the quarter finals this Sunday at 11:00 CET (2 am PST) right here, but the tournament doesn't end until next weekend.

Hearthstone: SL i-League StarSeries

The StarSeries has been in full swing for a few days now, and won't end until the 24th of this month, but they'll be trudging merrily through the group stages this weekend. The tournament has 20 of the biggest name players involved, including Amaz, Thijs, Trump, Firebat, Kolento, Kranich, Lifecoach, Hotform, and more. If you interested in competitive Hearthstone, this is a great opportunity to see some good games between seasons, with the added interest of some new League of Explorers cards getting an airing. The english stream for StarSeries is on the StarLadder Twitch channel and picks back up Saturday at 18:00 CET (9 am PST).

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: Fragbite Masters Season 5

The Fragbite Masters is having its LAN final this weekend, featuring a $57k prizepool. This high stakes tournament will pit Fnatic, NiP, SK, and a 4th consolidation team against each other, battling it out for their cut of that prize pool. The games have already started, and continue through Sunday to the Grand Final. You can watch all the games right here, and it starts again at 14:00 CET (5 am PST) on Saturday, and 14:30 CET (5:30 am PST) on Sunday.

Overwatch: GosuGamers Overwatch weekly NA #2

Being currently in closed beta, and even that closing down soon, Overwatch is new to the esports scene. It's still very rough around the edges, but it's still great to watch if you are interested in seeing what a competitive scene might end up looking like when the game is launched next Spring. Keep an eye on team NotEnigma, which contains several former Team Fortress 2 pros, and team Hubris who took down NotEnigma last week. The games start on Sunday at 21:00 CET (12 pm PST), and you can watch right here.

