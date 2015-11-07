Hearthstone The League of Explorers: Complete card gallery
Are you ready to go on harrowing journey through a gallery of every new card in the new Hearthstone Adventure, The League of Explorers? Let's hope so, since it was just announced at BlizzCon that it's going to be available next Thursday.
Take a gander and let us know what you think. How might these cards affect your decks? And how might they affect our list of the 20 best legendaries? It remains to be seen, but we'll know soon enough.
PC Gamer Pro is dedicated to esports and competitive gaming. Check back every day for exciting, fun and informative articles about League of Legends, Dota 2, Hearthstone, CS:GO and more. GL HF!
Ancient Shade
Animated Armor
Anubisath Sentinel
Anyfin Can Happen
Arch-Thief Rafaam
Brann Bronzebeard
Cursed Blade
Curse of Rafaam
Dark Peddler
Dart Trap
Desert Camel
Djinni of Zephyrs
Eerie Statue
Elite Starseeker
Entomb
Ethereal Conjurer
Everyfin Is Awesome
Excavated Evil
Explorer's Hat
Fierce Monkey
Forgotten Touch
Fossilized Devilsaur
Gorillabot A-3
Huge Toad
Jeweled Scarab
Jungle Moonkin
Keeper Of Uldaman
Mounted Raptor
Murloc Tinyfin
Museum Curator
Naga Sea Witch
Obsidian Destroyer
Pit Snake
Raven Idol
Reliquary Seeker
Reno Jackson
Rumbling Elemental
Sacred Trial
Sir Finley Mrrgglton
Summoning Stone
Tomb Pillager
Tomb Spider
Tunnel Trogg
Unearthed Raptor
Wobbling Runts
See comments