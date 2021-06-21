The best Prime Day deals for PC gaming under $50

Amazon is in the middle of its annual Prime Day sales, which this year is running from June 21-22. As usual with these sales, it takes a bit of sifting to find the good stuff. For every discounted Logitech mouse, there are seemingly 30 baby strollers and 50 iPhone cases vying for your attention.

We're already covering some of the best Prime Day sales for PC gaming, but not everyone is interested in a new high-end gaming monitor or graphics card. There are plenty of inexpensive items on sale that can upgrade your PC gaming setup, and this roundup highlights some of the best ones we've found.

Most importantly, the items we've listed here are actually on sale. These are not items that went up in price shortly before the Prime Day events in order to appear more tantalizing.

Logitech G502 Hero Mouse | $38 (save $2)

The Logitech G502 is one of the most popular gaming mice around, and it's now on sale for $38. That's only a $2 discount from the normal price of $40 (MSRP is $80, it hasn't been that much in ages), but it is a new all-time low price. Prime membership required.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Headset | $35 (save $15)

This is a capable budget wired headset with a detachable microphone and physical volume/mic controls on the earcup. It's compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and even mobile devices. Prime membership required.View Deal

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Controller | $40 (save $10)

This wireless controller is an excellent choice for gaming on PC, the Nintendo Switch, and even Android phones and tablets. The layout works best with games that use the D-Pad more often than the joystick, ideal for 2D games or emulated classics, but the joysticks work well too. Prime membership required, expires 6/21.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Mouse | $33 (save $12)

This wireless Razer gaming mouse normally goes for around $45, but it's now on sale for $33. It supports both 'HyperSpeed' wireless (2.4GHz wireless) and standard Bluetooth, so when you're away from your gaming PC, you can still use the mouse with laptops and tablets without any adapters. The Razer DeathAdder V2 is also on sale. Prime membership required.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Stinger | $33 (save $7)

Here's another option for a wired gaming headset. Like the above-linked SteelSeries headset, this works with all gaming platforms. However, the microphone flips backwards, unlike the detachable mic on the SteelSeries model. That might be an advantage if you think you'll lose the microphone. Prime membership required.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy Keyboard | $40 (save $7)

This is an excellent budget gaming keyboard, with a full-size design, five individual lighting zones (not per-key lighting), spill resistance, dedicated media controls, and an integrated palm rest. There's a lot to like here.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse | $20 (save $10)

If you don't care about wireless connectivity, customizable weights, or any other fancy-pants features, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a great wired mouse—especially at its sale price of $20. It's also available in either black or white. Prime membership required.View Deal

Tablet/Phone Stand | $18 (save $14)

If you don't have a secondary monitor, this is a great way to keep an eye on Discord, Spotify, or other apps while you're playing games—just slot your phone or tablet in, and place the stand next to your PC's screen. Make sure to check the Coupon button to get the full discount.View Deal