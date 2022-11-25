The best MMO gaming mice are so cheap for Black Friday, including my personal favorite

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Trinity | Wired | 16,000 DPI | 2, 7, or 12 button configurations | $99.99 $56.99 on Amazon (save $43) (opens in new tab)

My favourite MMO mouse, featuring three interchangeable button plates to suit all your gaming and browsing needs. Two dedicated DPI buttons on top of the mouse can be reprogrammed as you please, with Synapse support allowing you to assign different macros and profiles.

MMO players, trust me when I say investing in an MMO mouse will change your life. I thought it was a load of bunk too, but then I bought one and my god. I've sunk around 3,000 hours into Final Fantasy 14 and I couldn't imagine spending all that time without my trusty Razer Naga Trinity by my side.

I was initially hesitant to spend money on a mouse for just one game, but I'm so glad I did. Thanks to Black Friday, some of the best MMO mice on the market are available to snap up for some ridiculously good prices right now. If you're looking to finally fix your hotbars or reduce your finger acrobatics while raiding, I highly recommend taking advantage of a great deal on these MMO gaming mice.

Above all, I have to recommend my own personal Razer Naga Trinity at just $57 (opens in new tab) right now. That's a discount of $43 on Amazon for a mouse that's been my trusty companion through at least two-thirds of my total playtime on Final Fantasy 14 (spoiler alert—it's a lot - Ed). I've spent some mighty long sessions raiding with this mouse and find that my hand never cramps or gets tired after extended periods of holding it. It comes with three interchangeable plates: a two-button panel similar to the Razer Basilisk, a seven-button wheel and a traditional 12-button grid panel.

I almost exclusively use the 12-button panel, but those with more condensed hotbars might find the seven-button wheel a more comfortable choice. It's also easy to take the plate off and snap on the two-button panel for general browsing or playing shooters, though its weight and larger size can make the latter difficult at times.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

It sports a 16,000 DPI optical sensor which, while less than other Naga mice, is still plenty fast enough to get the job done. The sensitivity can be easily adjusted with two buttons on top of the mouse, but you're free to reprogram them if you're not regularly switching up your DPI on the fly. I own my fair share of Razer mice at this point and the Naga Trinity is still my favourite purchase of them all.

(Image credit: Future)

If you fancy a wireless version of the Trinity, the Razer Naga Pro (opens in new tab) also has a pretty hefty discount on it right now. That's partly down to the Naga Pro 2 recently releasing, but if you're not fussed about having the very latest product then $84.99 for the Razer Naga Pro (opens in new tab) is worth snapping up. The main difference (aside from being wireless) is that the seven-button wheel plate gets switched out for a six-button curved one.

If you want to ditch the interchangeable plates altogether, the Naga X is super cheap right now for just a wired 12-button MMO mouse. All three make use of Razer's Synapse software too, which will either be a bonus or a negative depending on who you ask.

The best Black Friday MMO mouse deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Naga Pro | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | 2, 6, 12 button configurations | $149.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $65) (opens in new tab)

Essentially a wireless version of the Naga Trinity, sporting a higher DPI and swapping out its seven-wheel panel for a curved six-button one. The caveat to this discount is that the new-and-improved Razer Naga Pro V2 has literally just been released. If having the latest and greatest thing doesn't bother you then the Naga Pro is still a fine choice, especially at a discount like this.