The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is an all-AMD affair

This is a genuinely fantastic gaming laptop deal, and you're going to need to hurry because if people have any sense they'll snap this right up. The RX 6800M is built around AMD's most powerful mobile GPU, and it's only slightly slower than the absolute quickest GPU AMD makes for laptops. We're talking around RTX 3070 Ti levels of standard gaming prowess. For just $1,100. Throw in a 1440p screen running at 165Hz and you've got one mighty machine.

What's that? Oh, just the best darned Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab), that's all. Seriously, this is an almighty machine with an RTX 3070 Ti-beasting spec for just $1,100 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), and it's all AMD, all the time.

With an AMD pairing of the Ryzen 9 5980HX and Radeon RX 6800M, this Asus ROG Strix G15 laptop is a seriously powerful gaming machine. That's because of that rogue 'M' behind the GPU code. AMD created a lower-powered RX 6800S mobile card, but that delivers gaming performance well behind this beefier version.

But it's not just the GPU and CPU combo that have grabbed my attention, though. There's that glorious 1440p 165Hz IPS screen that they're both attached to. With a graphics chip as powerful as this it's almost a waste to have it running a 1080p panel, and a 4K display is just a bit too much, which is why the rise in 1440p laptop screens is more than welcome.

Elsewhere we're talking about pretty standard components, such as the 16GB of DDR4 memory and the 512GB SSD. That's not a lot of storage space given the size of modern PC games, but the good news is there's a secondary PCIe slot inside the laptop and it's pretty easily accessible if you want to upgrade with more storage down the line.

There are still some good Cyber Monday SSD deals (opens in new tab) out there, so it's not a big miss considering the rest of the spec comes in under $1,100. And that all makes it the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal for my money. Or yours, for that matter.