The best Cyber Monday deals for streamers and content creators

Streaming gear is in high demand right now—hey, what tech isn't?—but that doesn't mean there aren't some deals to be had on the best kit for content creators and streamers. Here we've collated the best deals we could find from across the web during the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday sales. There's plenty of options to upgrade your existing setup or start a budding career as the next Shroud. (Success not guaranteed.)

Streaming has become a popular pastime while we're all indoors, and that's had some impact on prices for sought after gear. The good news is that this Black Friday and Cyber Monday we've seen these prices occasionally dip, meaning you can get your hands on decent gear for a little less than MSRP.

One item we've not seen any particularly noteworthy deals on has been webcams, however. It's no surprise, of course, everyone required a webcam all of a sudden earlier this year and demand is still high. Still, if you can save money elsewhere on your streaming setup you can put those savings towards a decent webcam purchase, even if it's a little more than you'd like to spend.

We're seeing a similar trend with microphones, too, which tend to keep their value.

But there's still plenty to play for. Take a look:

Capture cards

Stream starter Elgato HD60 S Capture Card | 1080p60 capture | $179.99 $141.55 at Amazon (21% off)

Elgato is one of the most popular manufacturers of streaming gear, and it's easy to see why. The HD60 S is a huge improvement on previous models, and this capture card ranks as our number one pick for the best capture card for PC. While this isn't the best deal we've seen on this capture card over its life, it is the cheapest it's been since, uh, global shutdown.View Deal

Elgato 4K60 Pro | 4K60 HDR | $249.99 $233.99 at Amazon (save $16)

It's not a great deal off the list price, but looking back at this products pricing history and this is one of few discounts we've seen on this product all year. It's also a great capture card capable of 4K capture across most consoles, even the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Just check you have a PCIe slot free in your PC before purchasing.View Deal

AverMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus | 1080p60 capture | $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon (19% off)

Offering 4K passthrough and 1080p60 capture for consoles or another PC via HDMI, the AverMedia 2 Plus is a simple and easy way to record across device. We've used some AverMedia gear in the past and been impressed, too. This sits in third place in our roundup of the best.View Deal

AverMedia Live Gamer MINI | 1080p60 capture | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon (38% off)

A compact and cheaper alternative to the larger 'Portable' 2 Plus, the Live Gamer MINI offers 1080p60 capture with zero complications. It's simple, easy-to-use, and currently 37% off on Amazon. It's also available for $80.90 at Newegg.View Deal

AverMedia Live Gamer 4K | 4K60 HDR capture | $299.99 $245 at Amazon (18% off)

While you'll have to wait until December 9 for stock to be replenished, this is a great deal on a highly capable capture card. If you won't settle for downscaling your content, this PCIe capture card might be the answer. Just make sure you have a spare PCIe slot first.View Deal

Microphones

Neat nano Blue Microphone Yeti Nano | USB | $128 $108.99 at Newegg

We're hardly talking a massive discount on the Yeti Nano, but these days we'll take what we can get. In this case that's a fantastic microphone in the Yeti Nano, a small version of our top best microphone for streaming pick, the Yeti X.View Deal

Blue Microphone Yeti | USB | $149 $129.99 at Amazon

Once again we're waiting until December 9 for stock, but if you're happy to do so then this original Blue Yeti mic has a proven track record long into the distance. That is to say it's a great microphone for streaming, gaming... you name it.

View Deal

Loupedeck Creative Tool | $549 $494.10 at Amazon (save $54.90)

This is an all-in-one toolkit for creative professionals, and while it's a little more extreme than an Elgato Stream Deck, it offers a similar set of functions that can be used in a range of applications, including streaming apps. There's also the cheaper Loupedeck Live for streaming, but it's full price.View Deal

If you're just starting out in streaming, check out our guide to getting started on Twitch. In which we cover the hardware you'll need (or want); how to get started with OBS, including setting up scenes; and the best ways to start gaining regular viewers.

The key is consistency.

And here's hoping we will see availability for streaming gear improve as we head into 2021. Streaming has quickly risen as a hobby/career, and even without the pressures of life in 2020 to help it along there's undoubtedly been a tremendous rise in its popularity in just a few years. With that comes the massive demand for great quality kit, and while there are plenty of options, it would be great to see more of it at cheaper prices in the near-future.

And don't let the potential costs put you off, either. Even a humble gaming PC is as much an all-in-one streaming platform with even just a gaming headset. Everything else is an added bonus.