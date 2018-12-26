The best Boxing Day PC gaming deals

If Santa didn't drop the right gifts under your tree, don't worry: we've found the best Boxing Day deals (and the cheapest end-of-year sales prices) to help you make up for it. Just make sure you're on the 'nice list' next year, and you might get that 1080Ti instead of the Radeon RX. Amazon, NewEgg, Walmart and a bunch of other retailers are clearing out stock ahead of 2019, and that means you should be able to pick up a bargain or two before the year ends.

Below we've found the best Boxing Day deals on all things PC gaming, including pre-built PCs, laptops, gaming headsets, peripherals and loads more. Even if you're just looking to complete your set-up, there's something here that may tempt you into a Holidays impulse purchase. Check out our recommendations below, and if you don't see what you need, there are specific links to the main retailers up top.

Best of 2018

Best gaming laptops | Best gaming PCs | Best gaming headsets | Best gaming mouse | Best gaming keyboards

Gaming headset deals

UK deals

Graphics card deals

UK deals

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 8GB Graphics Card | £149.98 (save £40.01)

If you're looking for a cheaper 1080p-focused card, this isn't a bad choice. Plus, it comes with your choice of two games from Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 Remake or The Division 2 as freebies, which would normally cost £40 or so each. Buy it at Ebuyer

US Deals

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme Core | $489.99 (save $60)

This is the best price for an RTX 2070 graphics card that we've seen since Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This is only $10 below the MSRP for an RTX 2070 card, but Zotac's version has triple fans and Spectra RGB lighting. Make sure to click the 'Clip Coupon' button to get the full discount. Buy at B&H

ASUS GeForce GTX 1070 8GB | $304.99 (save ~$50)

This GTX 1070 card from ASUS is $30-50 cheaper than other 1070 cards on Newegg, but it still has dual fans. It comes with a Fortnite item bundle and Monster Hunter World. Buy at Newegg

ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 6GB | $199.99

It has been a while since we've seen the 6GB GTX 1060 drop below $200, especially without a mail-in rebate. This model from Zotac comes with a bundle of Fortnite items and Monster Hunter World. Buy at Newegg

Laptop deals

UK deals

US deals

Gaming PC deals

UK deals

US Deals

Peripheral deals

UK deals

Monitor deals

SSD deals

UK Deals

US Deals

UK deals

Other Boxing Day deals

UK deals

Secretlab Omega gaming chair | £289

Our favourite gaming chair was £10 cheaper during Black Friday, but this is still a steep saving of 27 percent as part of a Boxing Day sale. Plus, shipping is free. Buy it

US deals

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.