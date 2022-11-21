The 40th Golden Joystick Awards to be hosted by Troy Baker and Laura Bailey

Audio player loading…

The 40th Golden Joystick Awards will be hosted by actors Laura Bailey and Troy Baker (Abby and Joel in The Last of Us, respectively, along with appearances in countless other titles). You can watch the pair hand out the gongs, virtually speaking, when the awards ceremony is broadcast on Tuesday, November 22 on Twitch , YouTube and GamesRadar+ at 12 pm PST / 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT. The awards are run by PC Gamer's parent company, Future.

The Golden Joysticks is the longest running awards show in the industry, and the majority of the awards are decided by public vote. Voting is now closed with over 3 million cast over 18 categories and, as well as the awards, the show will feature guest appearance and previous winners from across the gaming world, as well as new trailers and announcements. Finally, to cap the whole thing off, there'll be a special video celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Golden Joystick Awards.

"News flash," said Troy Baker, "Laura Bailey and I are hosting the iconic Golden Joystick Awards this year. The GJA’s recognise the creators and performers who have made this year yet another stellar year in gaming. From indie devs to triple AAAs we will be awarding them all on Nov 22. Don’t miss it!”

Among the hot favourites to bring home the bacon are Elden Ring, with four nominations including Best Multiplayer Game and Best Visual Design, with developer FromSoftware Inc. also being nominated for Studio of the Year. Other biggies up for prizes include Horizon Forbidden West, Splatoon 3, Final Fantasy XIV and Teardown, though I'll be cheering on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. You can see the full list of nominations here .