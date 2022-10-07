Public voting now open in the Golden Joystick's 40th anniversary awards

Audio player loading…

The 40th Golden Joystick Awards has revealed this year's shortlisted games, and voting is now open worldwide (opens in new tab) until Friday, November 4 2022. The event is the longest-running public-voted game awards show around, with millions of votes cast every year, and is run by PC Gamer's parent company Future.

Winners will be revealed in an all-digital awards show broadcast on all major streaming platforms on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The 18 categories include over 70 games, so you'll surely find something worth your own precious vote.

Among the hot favourites is Elden Ring, which has a whopping four nominations including 'Best Multiplayer Game', 'Best Visual Design', 'PlayStation Game of the Year', with developer FromSoftware Inc. being nominated for 'Studio of the Year'. Other biggies with multiple nominations include Horizon Forbidden West, Splatoon 3, Final Fantasy XIV and Teardown.

There's even a spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, which warms this old shellhead's heart.

"With a few glorious exceptions, many of 2022’s hotly-anticipated blockbuster releases have shifted into 2023 [...] making this one of the most eclectic, unpredictable and hard-to-spell-check Golden Joystick Awards shortlists in recent memory," writes Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film. "Indies, AAs and even a few solo devs diversify the field, with titles such as Immortality, Cult of the Lamb, Tunic, Vampire Survivors, I Was a Teenage Exocolonist and Neon White (to name but a few) leading the ever-contentious debate among our shortlist judges.

"Of course, some of 2022’s biggest games are 2021’s biggest games. Or even 2013’s biggest games. This shift to always-on 'service' gaming is reflected in our 'Still Playing' award, where franchise titans jostle to claim the Golden Joystick trophy. Equally, some of 2022’s best games won’t be officially released until 2023, and we recognise the importance of Early Access titles in our new award, 'Best Early Access Launch'."

The Nominations are:

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy XIV

GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

The Day Before

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Still Playing

Genshin Impact

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc.

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Early Access Launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Game Trailer

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

The one category not included above is Ultimate Game of the Year, which has a separate voting window opening on Monday, November 7. There are also three categories decided by a panel of journalists from across Future's various gaming titles, including GamesRadar, PC Gamer, Edge magazine, Retro Gamer and Play magazine. The winners of the 'Best Performer', 'Breakthrough Award' and 'Critics' Choice Award' will all be revealed on the night.

You can vote here (opens in new tab), but make sure to cast that ballot before November 4.