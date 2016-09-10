Terraria update 1.3.3 adds fearsome sandstorms

It is simply unthinkable for work to finish on a survival game, even well after it's officially 'done', so here's a big new update for 2D building/survival/RPG Terraria. The 1.3.3 patch adds sandstorms to the game, a weather event that will occasionally rock the desert biome with new enemies, loot, tunes, and oh yeah loads of swirling sand. You might want to craft yourself a pair of goggles.

The nitty gritty of the update—including the additional enemies and items—is hidden behind a couple of spoiler warnings on the site, so I won't repost that here, but 1.3.3's big features are that sandstorm, a new heat distortion effect in hot biomes, new visual effects for blizzard events, and dripping sand. So it's a bit of a, chortle, hot and cold update, end chortle.

Terraria's patch 1.3.3 is out now.