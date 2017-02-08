The PC Gamer Weekender is this weekend

It was a great time last year, and we're aiming to go bigger in 2017. Book now to reserve your place—tickets start at £12.99 and come with a free Steam key for Mount & Blade: With Fire and Sword worth £7.99.

After months of preparation our live event dedicated to PC gaming is almost here. On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 we will take over the Olympia in London to host the perfect show for fans of PC gaming.

You'll be able to play loads of new and unreleased games, including Tekken 7, Halo Wars 2, For Honor, Frozen Synapse 2, Tokyo 42, Tides of Numenera and more. You can try out exciting upcoming indie games in the Common Room and Wargaming Labs' Indie Showcase. We even have five VR booths where you have the chance to try exciting new virtual reality titles such as Fantastic Contraption, Raw Data and Job Simulator.

Throughout the weekend we'll be hosting guests on our two stages. On the PC Gamer stage, played on Omen by HP, Blizzard will be talking about Overwatch. The Creative Assembly will be talking about Total War: Warhammer and Tripwire Interactive will talk about Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. We have even more guests to announce as the weekend approaches.

In the hardware zone our experts will be on hand to give rig-building advice and masterclasses, and you'll have the chance to shop for hardware on the side. If you want to take a break, you can visit the board game area to try your hand at some laid back tabletop competition, or put your feet up and play a round or two of Hearthstone in our Fireside Gathering and Bar. If you want to battle for prizes you can enter a tournament or two. EGL and Alienware will be hosting competitions for some great loot.

If you can't make it to the UK but don't want to miss out, don't worry. We'll also be running a livestream with plenty of guests. More details on that shortly.