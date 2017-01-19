GAME, Lime Distribution and Gaming Merchandise UK bringing gear to the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender will be your chance to play a plethora of upcoming and classic titles both in the PC gaming and board gaming world, but it doesn’t end there. We’re pleased to announce the first batch of exhibitors confirmed for the event.

Lime Distribution specialises in performance enhancing accessories, peripherals and other gaming equipment. The company will be showcasing these products in a LAN area and will also have their energy partner, X-Gamer, at the show.

Attendees will be able to test most Lime products throughout the PC Gamer Weekender, as well as grabbing an X-Gamer energy drink if they feel they’re flagging a bit, and there will be giveaways across the event days.

Lime will be joined by the likes of Gaming Merchandise UK and high street retailer GAME, with all exhibitors offering their wares for attendees to take a gander at and purchase, should they feel like it. More exhibitors will be announced in the run up to the event.

The exhibitors will be joined by talks, games to play and plenty more at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.