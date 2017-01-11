Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy plot synopsis revealed, April release date rumoured

Following a leak that emerged amid the recent voice actors' strike, it was suggested narrative adventure specialist Telltale was developing a game adaptation of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. At December's Game Awards the Wolf Among Us developer confirmed this was true, and now US retailer GameStop has seemingly unveiled what's in store for the outlandish gang in its latest video game outing.

Advertising physical PS4 and Xbox One copies for pre-order, GameStop offers the following synopsis:

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series delivers a brand new story of the universe's unlikeliest heroes, the rag-tag band of outlaws who go by the names Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot. In the wake of an epic battle, the Guardians discover an artifact of unspeakable power. Each of the Guardians has a reason to desire this relic, as does a ruthless enemy who is the last of her kind, and who will stop at nothing to tear it from their hands.

"From Earth to the Milano to Knowhere and beyond, and set to the beat of awesome music, this five-part episodic series puts you in the rocket-powered boots of Star-Lord in an original Guardians adventure, told in the unique and award-winning Telltale style, where your decisions and actions will drive the path of the story you experience."

At the time of writing, both platforms boast "pre-order" tags which explain the game has not been released as yet. According to WWG, however, GameStop initially suggested Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy would release on April 25—the week before Guardians' Volume 2 premieres in cinemas. That's since been pulled, however WWG manged to post the following screenshot:

Credit: WWG

Make of that what you will. Before you go, here's another look at the trailer which landed last month:

Thanks, Bleeding Cool.