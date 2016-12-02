Telltale is making a Guardians of the Galaxy series

Looks like the voice actor strike leaks were right, because Telltale announced they're working on a Guardians of the Galaxy series at The Game Awards. Due for release in 2017, it's uncertain whether or not it'll take the same quicktime-event-heavy format as Telltale's recent efforts, but it seems likely. According to the press release, you can play as multiple heroes within the goofy gang "directing their escapades around the universe."

If I'm reading into that last bit, maybe we'll get a chance to play chunks of each episode in an order of our choosing. Maybe not. For now, expect it to fit the Telltale format, which isn't an assurance of quality until we get a chance to play it for ourselves. Batman is probably my least favorite game they've ever done, but Tales From the Borderlands might go down as a classic. I'm crossing my fingers it all comes together, because I really dig Guardians of the Galaxy, both the comic and movie. I mean, there's a talking raccoon and a goofy tree. It cuts to the core.