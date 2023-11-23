Tekken 8 is going to knock another 100GB out of your PC's available storage

Bandai Namco has unveiled the full Tekken 8 PC system requirements and overall, they're pretty manageable—but, just like fellow fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 earlier this year, it's going to suck up an awful lot of your PC's storage space.

At the low end, you can get away with a Core i5 or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, a GTX 1050 Ti, and "over 8GB" RAM, although the Steam page says 8GB will do you fine. But there's no overlooking that install footprint: SSDs are bigger and cheaper than ever, but 100GB's not nothing. That's especially true if you're a committed fighting game fan and want to have Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8 all installed at once, which would collectively eat up a whopping 260GB of space. Yowzah.

Side note: Need more of that sweet storage space? There are some very good Black Friday deals swirling around out there on SATA and NVMe drives, and just about every other kind of PC gaming stuff you can imagine. If you're looking to upgrade, be sure to keep an eye on our list of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals for 2023.

Okay, back to the matter at hand—let's talk numbers. Here's what you're going to need to play Tekken 8, and what you can expect your rig to deliver:

Minimum (HD)—Resolution 1920×1080, rendering quality preset Low

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: 100GB Available Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Recommended (HD)—Resolution 1920×1080, rendering quality preset Middle

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: 100GB Available (SSD Recommended) Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Minimum (4K)—Resolution 3840x2160, rendering quality preset Low

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: 100GB Available Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Recommended (4K)—Resolution 3840x2160, rendering quality preset High

(This is where your PC gets to show its power, much like Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada threatening to drop the hammer on some poor streamer who was just minding his own business in the closed network test.)

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended) Sound card: DirectX compatible soundcard or onboard chipset

Tekken 8 is set to launch on January 25, 2024, and is available for pre-purchase now on Steam.