Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements show it'll be another 100GB install

NetherRealm recently announced that Mortal Kombat 1 will be coming out in September, and will be both a reboot and a sequel. Now it's got a Steam page too, and that Steam page includes its system requirements.

They're not too steep, still only asking for 8GB of RAM and even on the Recommended tier a GTX 1080 Ti or a Radeon RX 5700 XT. Since fighting games usually target a framerate of 60fps, they're often not that demanding. It's worth noting that Mortal Kombat 1 asks for 100GB of available storage space, simply to add it to the list of games proving the era of 100GB games is upon us.

Install sizes have come a long way from Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition fitting tidily in 20GB a decade ago. To be fair, Mortal Kombat 11 took up a similar amount of space, thanks largely to its 4K cinematics. (I suspect all the cosmetics demanded a fair amount of real estate too.)

There's no mention of what resolution or framerate they're targeting, but here's the kind of system you'll need to play the next in NetherRealm's series of fighting games where people keep going at it even after having all their bones repeatedly broken:

Mortal Kombat 1 minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 or Ryzen™ 5 2600

Intel® Core™ i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 or Ryzen™ 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce® GTX 980 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 or Intel® Arc™ A750

Nvidia GeForce® GTX 980 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 or Intel® Arc™ A750 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Mortal Kombat 1 recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

Intel® Core™ i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT or Intel® Arc™ A770

Nvidia GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT or Intel® Arc™ A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

Mortal Kombat 1 will include a "new fighting system, game modes and fatalities", plus a system that grants you a roster of "Kameo" fighting partners, who can be chosen to help you out in each fistypunch melee. It'll be out on September 19, with preorders—which grant access to the beta as well as letting you play Shang Tsung—available from May 19.