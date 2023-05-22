Mortal Kombat 1 system requirements show it'll be another 100GB install

By Jody Macgregor
published

Shang Tsung ate all the pies again.

NetherRealm recently announced that Mortal Kombat 1 will be coming out in September, and will be both a reboot and a sequel. Now it's got a Steam page too, and that Steam page includes its system requirements.

They're not too steep, still only asking for 8GB of RAM and even on the Recommended tier a GTX 1080 Ti or a Radeon RX 5700 XT. Since fighting games usually target a framerate of 60fps, they're often not that demanding. It's worth noting that Mortal Kombat 1 asks for 100GB of available storage space, simply to add it to the list of games proving the era of 100GB games is upon us.

Install sizes have come a long way from Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition fitting tidily in 20GB a decade ago. To be fair, Mortal Kombat 11 took up a similar amount of space, thanks largely to its 4K cinematics. (I suspect all the cosmetics demanded a fair amount of real estate too.)

There's no mention of what resolution or framerate they're targeting, but here's the kind of system you'll need to play the next in NetherRealm's series of fighting games where people keep going at it even after having all their bones repeatedly broken:

Mortal Kombat 1 minimum system requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen™ 3 3100 or Ryzen™ 5 2600
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce® GTX 980 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 or Intel® Arc™ A750
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 100 GB available space
  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT or Intel® Arc™ A770
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 100 GB available space

Mortal Kombat 1 will include a "new fighting system, game modes and fatalities", plus a system that grants you a roster of "Kameo" fighting partners, who can be chosen to help you out in each fistypunch melee. It'll be out on September 19, with preorders—which grant access to the beta as well as letting you play Shang Tsung—available from May 19.

