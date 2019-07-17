Take $530 off Alienware's Aurora desktop PC with Dell's Cyber Monday in July sale

If it's time to pick up a new PC but you're not looking to cobble one together on your own, perhaps going prebuilt is the best option for you. If so, you'll definitely want to have a look at this Alienware desktop PC by way of Dell's latest set of sales.

This Alienware Aurora desktop PC is just $1,400 right now, which is $530 off its usual price of $1,929. That's an especially great price if you've had your eye on this bad boy for some time.

While purchasing a prebuilt computer can almost always lead to pricing issues where you're paying for more than you need to for convenience, this particular Alienware configuration is well worth putting down the cash for, especially at this price.

This gaming powerhouse packs an RTX 2070 under its hood for the kind of performance that can handle both DLSS and ray-tracing, all tied together with a powerful 9th gen Intel processor in the form of an overclocked Core i7-9700K.

Previously, we reviewed the Aurora desktop and appreciated it for being "highly upgradeable and powerfully specced for respectable performance at 4K Ultra." It's more than capable of running just about anything you can throw at it, and worth a shot if you want to go the prebuilt route.

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop | $1400 (save $530)

This prebuilt wonder is packed to the brim with high-end performance parts and features a gorgeous proprietary case. While it isn't quite worth its normal pricetag, this deal makes it an affordable curiosity.

View Deal

If you're not particularly chuffed about this particular model, be sure to check out our picks for the best gaming PC to see if you can find something that strikes your fancy. Of course, the real Cyber sales start in November, when the Black Friday deals start to roll in.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.