Surgeon Simulator 2013 gets a Heavy update

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the TF2 mercs would be riding motorbikes through the world of Joe Danger . Now, Bossa Studios reveal an update for Surgeon Simulator 2013 that puts the Heavy on the operating table. From bike crash to hospital bed: coincidence? Yeah, probably. Although the idea of a continuing storyline told exclusively through crossovers is appealing. And it's not as if we're short on zombie games for the follow-up.

"Inspired by Valve's 'Meet The Medic' video, these characters will now take the roles of Nigel and Bob in the game," Bossa write, before announcing that a ridiculous one million Let's Play videos of SS2013 have been uploaded to YouTube. And that's before it featured the open chest of one of gaming's most lovable Russian contract killers.

The update will launch today at 6pm BST (ie, in less than an hour), and will be free to owners of the game.

Do me a favour: savour this news. Enjoy it. Because the Heavy from TF2 is being put into a comedy surgery simulator. Games are brilliant.