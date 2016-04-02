Super Truck is Superhot but with trucks

Phil liked Superhot, but his primary complaint was that it had people in instead of trucks. I mean, I haven't read his review, but that's surely what dragged it down to an 84. Phil is probably over the moon about Super Truck, then, because it is Superhot, but with trucks. (I wonder if that's where they got the name from?)

Obviously an April Fool's gag, but a playable and free one, Super Truck comes from the developer behind the upcoming Clustertruck: Landfall Games. Clustertruck made Tom Marks feel like a clumsy Neo back in January, probably because it's a game about leaping from truck to truck as mad physics happen.

Supertruck takes the essence of Clustertruck, and lobs in Superhot's 'time only moves when you do' premise/minor lie. The result is this: