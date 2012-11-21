Super Hexagon hitting Steam next week, get your swear jars at the ready

If you own an iWhatsit, then there's a good chance you've spent the last two months trying to beat Terry Cavanagh at his own game (his own game being the minimalist reflex test known as Super Hexagon ). However, if you don't own an iWhatsit, you'll have had to make do with the original flash game , a clone, or watching the inside of a tumble dryer - until now. Cavanagh has just announced that Super Hexagon is coming to Steam next week .

Tuesday 27th November, to be exact, and for the pleasantly low price of $2.99 (the same price as the iOS game). Cavanagh's in talks with Valve to add a time-limited discount on top of that, but even at its RRP it seems like a bargain. Rather than merely port the game, he decided to take the hard road and rewrite the entire game in C++ (the original Flash version not performing to his satisfaction). As Cavanagh puts it, this new one "runs at a higher resolution than the iOS version, and runs fast and silky smooth on every machine I've been able to get my hands on." So while we've had to wait for it, it seems like we'll end up with the best version as a result. Score.

We haven't seen any images or videos of the PC (and Mac) game yet, so here's the original iOS trailer, complete with awesome chiptune soundtrack.