Summer Game Fest is coming on June 9

We knew it was happening, and now we know when. Videogame hype man extraordinaire Geoff Keighley announced today that the Summer Game Fest will return on June 9—and this time, you can even watch it in IMAX.

This year's event promises to be especially big with the cancellation of E3 for 2022, and will feature appearances from 2K, Activision, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Gearbox, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Riot, and others. The "cross-industry showcase" of new game reveals, announcements, and Day of the Devs will be livestreamed on all the usual platforms, and will also be available on IMAX screens in the US, UK, and Canada.

"Videogames are the most powerful, immersive and spectacular form of entertainment in the world, so it’s only natural to bring them to fans in IMAX, the world’s most immersive cinema format,” Keighley said.

Show details haven't been revealed yet but it's coming amidst a busy week: Summer Game Fest will stream just a few days ahead of the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show, which are both taking place on June 12.

The Xbox – Bethesda Games Showcase is also set for June 12, so that's going to be quite a day. Electronic Arts recently confirmed that it won't be holding an EA Play Live event this summer, while Ubisoft, Devolver, Sony, and Nintendo have yet to confirm their plans either way.

Summer Game Fest 2022 is set to kick off at 11 am PT/2 pm ET/6 pm GMT on June 9. You can stay on top of all the big events happening in 2022 courtesy of our not-E3 schedule.