Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed to 2023

Rocksteady's upcoming DC game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, has been delayed until Spring 2023. Sefton Hill, the creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady, tweeted out the announcement, following the decision to push the game back with a little video of the Squad themselves looking annoyed.

The tweet from Hill says: "We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

Pushing a game back is an unfortunate reality of game development, especially in the pandemic. Obviously if it alleviates pressure on the team and makes the finished product better, then that's the right call for everyone.

We didn't yet have an official release date for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, we just knew it was expected sometime in 2022, but obviously now that's changed. There were rumours surrounding a possible delay back in February of this year. Publisher Warner Bros is also working on another Batman related title, Gotham Knights, which was also delayed to October 2022, so SS:KTJL's (catchy, I know) delay isn't really a surprise.

In case you missed the premise, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is set in Metropolis, following the brainwashing of the Justice League. The Squad are the only people powerful enough to stop the newly evil supers, and save the world. According to Sefton Hill, it will take notes from the gameplay of Rocksteady's Arkham series, but blend in "powerful, awesome gunplay" too.

The gameplay was revealed in December 2021, and it looks wild. Each villain, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark all have their own style of combat and need to work together to take down the league one by one. December's gameplay trailer shows the team fighting The Flash in a messy and bombastic battle. Hopefully the final 2023 product will live up to the chaos.