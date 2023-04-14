Street Fighter 6 is promising 'big news' with Lil Wayne on 4/20

Street Fighter 6 (opens in new tab) is less than two months away, kicking off the next generation of awesome fighting games. Capcom still has some reveals under its belt before the big release, with a showcase broadcasting on the biggest day of the year: 4/20. Oh, and Lil Wayne is hosting it for some reason.

It's the final showcase before Street Fighter 6's June 2 release date, offering around 30 minutes of info from Lil Tunechi himself, plus some developers. We'll be getting new details on the game's World Tour, Fighting Ground and Battle Hubs mode, with the YouTube stream promising "big news at the end of the show."

Lil Wayne will host the #SF6Showcase on April 20 at 3:00PM PT!Co-stream on Twitch to watch the 30-minute show with your community.📺 https://t.co/Wy2eNkQdPN pic.twitter.com/MAOe0siMSFApril 12, 2023 See more

It's not the first time Weezy's worked with Capcom on some Street Fighter-related endeavours. The rapper co-headlined a tour with Drake back in 2014 entirely themed around the fighting game. It even had the backing of Capcom, with the developer providing support and some rad Street Fighter-inspired graphics for the two.

It'll be interesting to see what news Capcom still has left to reveal. We know a fair amount at this point—the developer's locked in its launch roster and we've had two closed betas to try out a handful of characters and tinker around with its character creator. There are rumours we'll be treated to an open beta after a Japanese streamer casually dropped (opens in new tab) that one would be happening sometime in April.

Whatever news is coming our way, Street Fighter 6 is undoubtedly gonna be a banger. I have a feeling the game's World Tour mode in particular will be a huge gateway to finally get people away from the button-mashing lifestyle into truly appreciating what fighting games have to offer. What little I played of it in the closed beta was incredibly promising, and is currently my most anticipated game of 2023.

The final Street Fighter 6 showcase is broadcasting on April 20 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST. You can catch it on YouTube (opens in new tab)or over on Twitch. (opens in new tab)