SteamWorld Dig 2 gets a release date and a new trailer

SteamWorld Dig 2, sequel to the charming Metroidvania and mining game, finally has a release date. Sort of. It’s due out this month, September 21 to be specific, but only on Switch. The PC version will then launch “a few days later,” according to developer Image and Form Games.

A bit vague, then, but at least we’ll almost assuredly be getting our hands on it before the month is over. And this is great news, as its predecessor, even during a time that’s filled with Metroidvania romps, was compelling underground adventure.

With the sequel comes a new steambot, on a quest to find her lost chum. You’ll need to dig deep beneath the planet, unlock upgrades that allow you to reach new areas—yay, jetpacks—and get help from a collection of eccentric robopals.