State of Decay 2 system requirements are out

The zombie survival game State of Decay 2 has previously been given a release date, a technical test, and a pleasing degree of character complexity reflected and revealed in the struggles and relationships of its cast of survivors. Courtesy of the State of Decay 2 page on the Microsoft Store, it also now has some system requirements.

There are an awful lot of bad zombie movies out there, so I will arbitrarily select one from my childhood called Shock Waves, a tale of underwater Nazi zombies, as the movie equivalent of a PC game's minimum system requirements. On that note, here are State of Decay 2's:

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Architecture : x64, X64

: x64, X64 Keyboard : Integrated Keyboard

: Integrated Keyboard Mouse : Integrated Mouse

: Integrated Mouse DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Video Memory : 2 GB

: 2 GB Processor : AMD FX-6300 | Intel i5-2500 @ 2.7GHz

: AMD FX-6300 | Intel i5-2500 @ 2.7GHz Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7870

For the recommended system spec, aka what's actually a good way to experience some zombies, I will recommend Land of the Dead, an underrated George Romero flick starring Simon Baker, John Leguizamo, and Dennis Hopper:

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Architecture : x64, X64

: x64, X64 Keyboard : Integrated Keyboard

: Integrated Keyboard Mouse : Integrated Mouse

: Integrated Mouse DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Video Memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Processor : AMD FX-8350 | i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz

: AMD FX-8350 | i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 | AMD Radeon R9 380

State of Decay 2 will only be available from the Microsoft Store (note that Windows 10 requirement), at least at launch. Which is unfortunate, but it will support a number of nice Xbox-exclusive features, including cross-platform multiplayer and Play Anywhere, meaning that saves and achievements will be shared across PC and Xbox One. Barring a last-minute delay (because you never know), it will be out on May 22.