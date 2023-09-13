Starfield's first hotfix is live: 'Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed'

Bethesda has released the first hotfix for Starfield that will take on "a few top issues" with the game, including potential quest blockers and stability and performance issues.

"This is a game we’ll be supporting for years and years to come, so please keep all the feedback coming!" Bethesda said. "Even if we don’t get to your requests immediately, we’d love to do it in the future, like city maps. Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for."

To that end, Bethesda has rolled out the first Starfield hotfix, taking the game to version 1.7.29. It doesn't make a lot of changes but it does take on a trio of problems that can prevent quests from being completed, and also promises better overall performance and stability.

Bigger things are on the way: Bethesda also said today that a "regular interval of updates" will add official DLSS support and an FOV slider, brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, ultrawide monitor support, and more.

The Starfield hotfix patch notes are below.

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S - Improved stability related to installations.

- Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests