Starfield's first hotfix is live: 'Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed'

By Andy Chalk
published

DLSS support and an FOV slider are on the way, but first, bugs must be squashed.

Man in bathing suit having his groin scanned by a medical professional in the future
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda has released the first hotfix for Starfield that will take on "a few top issues" with the game, including potential quest blockers and stability and performance issues.

"This is a game we’ll be supporting for years and years to come, so please keep all the feedback coming!" Bethesda said. "Even if we don’t get to your requests immediately, we’d love to do it in the future, like city maps. Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for."

To that end, Bethesda has rolled out the first Starfield hotfix, taking the game to version 1.7.29. It doesn't make a lot of changes but it does take on a trio of problems that can prevent quests from being completed, and also promises better overall performance and stability. 

Bigger things are on the way: Bethesda also said today that a "regular interval of updates" will add official DLSS support and an FOV slider, brightness and contrast controls, an HDR calibration menu, ultrawide monitor support, and more.

The Starfield hotfix patch notes are below.

Performance and Stability

  • Xbox Series X|S - Improved stability related to installations.
  • Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests

  • All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.
  • Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.
  • Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments