Bethesda says Nvidia DLSS support will come to Starfield in a 'regular interval of updates that have top community requested features'

Bethesda has noted that it will be including Nvidia DLSS support in a future update for Starfield, along with a selection of the "top community requested features" that have been reported since the game launched. The announcement has been included in the short patch notes for today's hotfix update, which includes some stability and frame rate tweaks.

In the notes it talks about Starfield being a game it will "be supporting for years and years to come," but hopefully it won't take that long to get DLSS added to the game. Especially considering you can already add DLSS to Starfield yourself.

Bethesda explains that its priority is to sort out stability and ensure "top blocker bugs" are ironed out first, and then it will start to look at the different requests that have already been submitted by the Starfield community. It cites city maps as something it would like to get around to in the future.

There is no hint as to when the DLSS support update will drop, only that it will be part of a regular series of patches for the game.

"This first update is a small hotfix targeted at the few top issues were are seeing. After that, expect a regular interval of updates that have top community requested features including:"

Brightness and Contrast controls



HDR Calibration Menu



FOV Slider



Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)



32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)



Eat button for food!

The notes also state that it is working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support, and each of its interval updates will include stability and performance improvements. That will be good news for anyone with an Intel Arc graphics card, which are really struggling with the game even after a couple of recent driver hotfix updates from Intel.

It also reiterates that built-in mod support is planned to launch early next year, and that you should "keep the feedback coming, we really do read it all." I really feel for the person who has that job.

DLSS was one of the biggest misses from the launch state of Starfield, and also the most controversial aspect of the PC release, despite being an expected omission since the unveiling of AMD as a launch partner. AMD since said that Bethesda was free to add DLSS support anytime it wanted, and it looks like it does now want to.