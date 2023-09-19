Starfield hero adds New Atlantis map to New Atlantis

Starfield may have over 1,000 planets and moons but it has precisely zero local maps, a choice that starts out confusing and becomes a frequent annoyance. Trying to find your way around the sprawling city of New Atlantis or the winding walkways of Cydonia would be infinitely easier if you could pull up a map to figure out where you're going and drop a pin so you can more easily find your way to your destination.

Alas, Bethesda neglected to include local maps like you'll find in games like Skyrim and Oblivion, which means if you don't have a specific quest marker pointing you to a location in a city you're probably gonna have trouble figuring out where stuff actually is.

Thankfully a few heroes have arrived to save the day—at least when it comes to New Atlantis. First up, map fanatic Wojtek Antonowicz of Game-Maps.com created a huge and lovely labeled map of New Atlantis with all the districts, shops, elevators, and locations clearly marked. Then modder JustOkayGamer (with Antonowicz's permission) took that map and added it to kiosks found around New Atlantis. Rejoice.

This isn't a map you can pull up in your menu: the map and legend are placed on physical objects around the city, so you need to walk right up to them in-game and look at them, making it feel like the sort of map you find at a shopping mall. But that's exactly what New Atlantis needs.

Now you'll find the maps all over the city replacing large advertisements near transit stations. It's honestly surprising that Bethesda didn't include maps like this, considering how generally poor the city's signage is and how useless the information kiosks are in the vanilla game.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll find the New Atlantis Billboard Map mod on Nexus Mods, along with instructions on how to quickly and easily install it. And since you're modding Bethesda's new RPG, you might as well check out our list of the best Starfield mods we've found so far.