Starfield fans are already recreating some classic sci-fi ships

The community of happy creators who love Bethesda's recent games for the settlement-building is off to the races in Starfield, thrilled to create a vast variety of ships of their own design—and their favorites of others' designs. Let's get in there and see some of the best I've seen, shall we? We'll see stuff from Firefly, Star Wars, Mass Effect, Aliens, Prometheus, and the ever-beloved Expanse.

There are also, of course, plenty of people building perhaps one of the most iconic single spaceships in sci-fi history: The Millenium Falcon. They're seeing various levels of success, but the Falcon's a good target because it's actually about the size of ships in Starfield. Livable and comfortable, but neither a single-seat fighter nor a huge warship of some kind.

The Falcon is of course not the only Star Wars ship that's made so far. Attempts at credible Y-Wings are pretty good, though obviously not to scale. Others are more inspired-by ships from Star Wars, adapting their silhouettes and the like to the larger overall chassis Starfield favors.

The clear silhouettes that people are getting from just the basic ship parts available are pretty impressive, but I truly think the show's going to start when folks get started on big mod projects with custom parts for shipbuilding. Mix and matching those different packs of parts will be totally wild.

Speaking of mods, I'm sure someone will make a full-on Normandy from Mass Effect, but people have already got some good ones going on their own.

There's also a ship nobody should forget: The Canterbury from The Expanse. Remember the Cant. (And a bonus Rocinante just after.)

Finally, a ship that belongs in the pipe, five by five—and a really rather doomed ship—from the minds of Aliens and Prometheus designers.

I could go on, but I won't. There's a lot out there already and we're going to see some amazing builds as time goes by.