Stardew Valley is getting a big content update later this month

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley is one of the most beloved PC games in recent memory, but its creator Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, reckons it still has "some holes or weak points". A new content update set to release later this month is designed to address some of these points, in the process adding a bunch of new features.

In his update post, Barone writes that he doesn't want to spoil all of the new additions, but provided some examples. For instance, Wild Bait is no longer "essentially worthwhile": it will now have the chance of attracting double the amount of fish. Elsewhere, every spouse now has "a unique 14-heart event" after marriage, meaning there's all the more incentive not to let your love flounder. In Barone's words, "nearly every aspect of the game has been expanded or improved upon in some way".

We already know a few things about the 1.4 update: there will be a new map called Four Corners, and there will be fish ponds, too. All the things we expect to see in 1.4 are collated by Lauren over here.

It seems like it'll be a substantial update, encompassing bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. The new content is mostly end-game stuff, so we won't know much about the additions until it releases on November 26. There is one very cool addition, though: you will soon be able to take a screenshot of your entire farm at once, or a specified section of it.

Check out the full blogpost here.