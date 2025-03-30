Satisfactory 1.1 will have autoconnecting blueprints, vertical splitters, branching hypertube networks, controllers, photo mode, and more

What's in 1.1? - YouTube Watch On

Coffee Stain Studios has announced some contents of the upcoming 1.1 update for Satisfactory, the first update for the popular and genre-defining sandbox factory game since its quite successful 1.0 release last year. It's a doozy, combining a ton of quality-of-life and design features that players have been modding in on their own since Satisfactory came out.

The marquee feature is the new photo mode, which is outrageously full-featured with settings from the normal camera stuff—exposure, depth of field—to extreme stuff like setting up moving shots. It'll also be replete with filters and the like so you can get all kinds of hyper-stylized and recolored shots for your desktops.

The other stuff? It's a doozy. Upgrades to existing systems include stuff like junctions and branches for your hypertube transport network, priority merger systems for your belts, throughput counters for belts that show precise items per minute, curved build mode for belts, straight build mode for pipes, and even vertical belt splitters and mergers for your ultra-compact builds.

That's not to mention the new stuff: New architectural stuff like vents and cables, railway buffers so that tracks don't just awkwardly end, and a beautiful one: Personnel elevators. You'll now be able to set up expandable elevators to enter, complete with programmable buttons, because clearly at this point Coffee Stain can't help but add more combination functional and aesthetic features for your factory.

There's a nice rapid fire section at the end of the overview video that shows off some really wild stuff—like the power to have place blueprints autoconnect which is frankly totally nuts.

Satisfactory Update 1.1 will hit public test on April 1, which Coffee Stain Studios assures us is not an April Fools' joke. Unlike the name Satisfactory, which is both a joke and one of the best names for a game ever.