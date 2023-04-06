Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's system reqs are out, and I guess I'm buying a new hard drive

The system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are out, and they're mostly reasonable. Cal Kestis' next adventure doesn't want much from your rig, just a 4 core/8 thread CPU, a recent(ish) GPU, and anywhere from 8 to 16 gigs of RAM. Oh, and 155GB of hard drive space. I guess Morgan did warn us it was going to be a bigger sequel than we're expecting (opens in new tab).

That's more space than Red Dead Redemption 2, more than Microsoft Flight Sim, and more than Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (which currently occupies more space than anything else on my SSD), according to our own list of the biggest game install sizes (opens in new tab).

It's also literally more than I can currently install on my machine—I have about 80GB of space free at the moment—meaning I'll either have to buy a new SSD or clear out some of the enormous games I haven't played in ages, which is tantamount to admitting defeat.

I don't know what it is about Jedi: Survivor that mandates such a huge amount of room. It's a good-looking and expansive game, but it doesn't look dramatically different to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, its predecessor game that weighed in at a mere 55GB. My money's on the rich collection of beards for Cal that now occupy the game's previously poncho-filled crates.

If that's the case, then it's all 100% worth it, and I regret that I have but one hard drive to give for Cal's multitude of facial hair options. I guess we'll find out when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits Steam (opens in new tab) on April 28. Until then, here are those system requirements in full:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

RAM: 8GB

CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 1400

GPU** AMD: Radeon RX 580

GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

Storage: 155GB

*CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700

**GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

RAM: 16GB

CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

CPU* AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU** AMD: RX 6700 XT

GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

Storage: 155GB SSD

*CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K

**GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX 2070