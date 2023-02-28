Where to find the winter jacket in Sons of the Forest

A winter jacket is essential if you want to survive the coldest months in Sons of the Forest and luckily, you can find one at a campsite on the west side of the island. It's very close to a spectacular waterfall and, while you won't need the jacket right away, it's one less thing you'll have to do later to prepare for the colder weather.

Some items are quite tricky to find, such as the shovel, which requires you to find the rebreather and the rope gun in order to venture through the cave where it's located. Thankfully, the Sons of the Forest winter jacket location is much easier to find. Here's what you need to know.

Sons of the Forest winter jacket location

Image 1 of 2 Winter jacket location. (Image credit: Endnight Games / Mapgenie.io) The winter jacket is on a body inside a tent. (Image credit: Endnight Games)

The winter jacket is found on a body inside a tent at a campsite. The tents are bright red, so it's easy to spot when you're close and you'll find it just to the north of a small lake on the western side of the island. The tall waterfall close by is also another indication that you've found the right place.

The tent on your right, when you're facing the waterfall, is the one you're looking for. Once you've picked up the jacket from the corpse, you can equip it from your inventory. It will keep you warm during the colder months, giving you a much higher chance of surviving the winter.