Sons of the Forest hotfix stops you from accidentally eating severed arms

Cannibalism is a choice, and I'm not here to judge anyone on their choices. We all get hungry, we all love trying new things, and human flesh may well be delicious. There's only one way to find out, but please, talk to your doctor to see if cannibalism is right for you.

Cannibalism is a feature in Sons of the Forest (opens in new tab), but you should still be able to choose for yourself whether or not you want to indulge. Thing is, a little bug in yesterday's hotfix (opens in new tab) was turning some players into cannibals without their say-so.

In Sons of the Forest you can hack your enemies' limbs off, and those limbs can be used as melee weapons and as a source of food. The hotfix yesterday added keybinding, so you could add an arm or a leg to a number key and then equip it by tapping that key.

Tapping that key didn't equip the limb as a weapon, however, but equipped it to your stomach via your mouth, by which I mean you ate it. If you pulled an arm or leg out of your inventory, you'd start munching on it instead of swinging it around like a club.

Whoops! Sorry, folks. The good news is the issue was patched in another hotfix today. Severed arms and legs will now be equipped as weapons instead of eaten when assigned to a hotkey. Let's give the devs a hand for fixing that quickly (and hope they don't accidentally start gnawing on it).

There are a couple more little tweaks in the hotfix (opens in new tab). Here's the full list: