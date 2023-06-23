Someone please explain how this RTX 4070 gaming PC is just $1,380 right now

Skytech Shiva II | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,379.99 at Amazon

The 12-thread Intel Core i5 is still one of the best gaming CPUs around, and with the back up of a 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB RAM the Skytech rig is a decent rig when specced out with Nvidia's RTX 4070 GPU. There's a lot to like here, plus it comes in gorgeous icy white.

The Skytech Shiva 2 gaming PC, aptly named after the Supreme Being Shiva the Destroyer. With a core component combo like this and enough oomph in the supporting spec to back up that fury, the name starts to make a lot of sense.

Packed into this shining white case is a last-gen Intel gaming chip and one of the heartier entries into Nvidia's current generation lineup of Ada GPUs, the RTX 4070.

Currently, the Skytech Shiva II is $1,379.99 at Newegg. Destroyer of worlds, maybe. Destroyer of your wallet? Not so much.

The Intel Core i5 12400F is basically the same Core i5 12400 we tested—and scored a whopping 95—last year. The only difference is this one comes without the iGPU. That means if you ignore the inevitable arrow sticker on the back and plug your gaming monitor straight into the motherboard, you'll get nothing. Or, if your plan is to nab a cheap gaming PC and pilfer the GPU to sell on, you'll need a backup to get anything to actually display.

Otherwise, the RTX 4070 has shown no ounce of faltering in our testing, even at 4K it rips through frames like there's no tomorrow. And when Skytech has backed it up with a whole-ass terabyte of NVMe storage, you'll actually be able to download a lot of those large, graphically intensive games you're obsessing over right now.

Granted the storage is likely to be a little slower than some on the market, but these are the sacrifices we have to make to get cheap-but-good gaming PCs. It has been this way for generations.

The 16GB RAM, too, though a little slow will see you through when it comes to gaming in most situations. You might have some trouble if you play Cities Skylines with a bunch of mods, but memory is always something you can upgrade in the future.