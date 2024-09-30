Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 30, 2024)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.

Mouthwashing

Mouthwashing â€” Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 27

Developer:‌ Wrong Organ

Here's a horror game set on a space freighter adrift in deep space. So far, so familiar, right? But the trailer suggests we're in for something much more surreal and disturbing than your average Alien-inspired horror. The protagonist is one of a number of stranded crew members embittered by the incompetency of Captain Curly, who wears the blame for the ruined ship. Curly is not dead, but he's definitely incapacitated and, as a result, at the mercy of his remaining vengeful crew. Given that everyone's doomed—and that food is not abundant—I think you can guess at where this is going. Or can you? I don't know what's going on here but it looks brilliantly effed up and currently has over 700 "overwhelmingly positive" reviews. I'm honestly kinda scared of it.

Golden Lap

Golden Lap - Launch Trailer - OUT NOW! - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 26

Developer:‌ Funselektor Labs Inc., Strelka Games

From the creators of the brilliant Art of Rally comes another motorsport game, but this time it's a management sim. It's set in the "golden age" of motorsport, which was apparently more "unpredictable and intense" than current motorsport.That's probably because it was a) easier to die and b) a time when the technology was developing at a blinding pace (though frankly, I don't know: I've Googled this so-called golden age of racing and everyone seems to have a different opinion). Whatever the case, this being a management game there's a lot to think about: developing cars, hiring racers, and dealing with the demands of nagging sponsors. Obviously, this is a tad less accessible compared to Art of Rally, but it's clearly made with the same love for motorsports.

Echo Point Nova

Echo Point Nova | Official Gameplay Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 25

Developers:‌ Greylock Studio



This open world first-person shooter is blindingly fast and—maybe it's just me—has a bizarre dreamlike quality to it. On a planet dotted with floating islands and hazy vistas, it's your job to take down a shady mercenary force hell-bent on extracting "ancient technology" from the planet. This can be done at your own pace, because exploration is just as important as the balletic first-person combat that seems to draw inspiration from both the Tribes series and Titanfall 2. It's by the same studio who brought us Severed Steel, and it makes me feel pleasantly dizzy when I watch it in action.

Reynatis

Reynatis - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 28

Developer:‌ Furyu Corporation

This action JRPG released in Japan earlier in 2024 and now arrives in west. It's a dystopian sci-fi set in the familiarly neon-hued Tokyo district of Shibuya, and it comes courtesy of some high-profile talent: writer Kazushige Nojima has worked on Final Fantasy VII and the Kingdom Hearts series, and composer Yoko Shimomura has worked on Street Fighter 2 and Live A Live. Considering this pedigree, I'm surprised by how primitive Reynatis looks, but it apparently has a unique combat system, and if there's one thing we all know about good deep cut JRPGs, it's that the more interesting ones tend not to focus on graphical wow factor.

Flowstone Saga

Flowstone Saga | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 26

Developer:‌ Impact Gameworks

This looks to be yet another ultra-orthodox JRPG in the 16-bit mould, until you realise that instead of rote turn-based combat there's Tetris. Basically, connecting blocks in specific formations will result in different styles of attack, whether combos or elemental powers. Clearing lines will do a regular ol' standard attack, but if you clear a bunch at once the attacks get stronger. I like this idea, but if you don't there's a "hold mode" which turns this whole process into something akin to standard turn-based combat. There's also a light town-building element, and the pixel art is of that heart rending colourful variety that makes you long for days of yore.