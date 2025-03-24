Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 24, 2025)

By published

Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.

A screenshot from game Mudborne of a little humanoid frog in a marsh
(Image credit: TNgineers)
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Mudborne

Steam ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 21
Developer:‌ ellraiser, TNgineers

Frogs are under-represented in videogames, so I'm always happy when a new frog game comes along. In Mudborne you're a frog tasked with rehabilitating an abandoned pond. This involves being a frog-god essentially: via the splicing together of frog genetics you're not only re-populating the sad ol' pond but doing so according to your own vision. All this experimentation is conducted via mini-games and puzzles, and there's a fair bit of bug-eating involved as well. This is probably the most realistic frog game I've seen on Steam. It has gorgeous pixel art and mushrooms aplenty.

Sledders

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 20
Developer:‌ Hanki Games

After a period spent in early access, this snowmobile sim has hit the 1.0 milestone with "overwhelmingly positive" reviews, which is a true rarity as far as early access games go. Unlike other games about going really fast downhills in the snow—Lonely Mountains Downhill, Steep, and the forthcoming Descenders 2—Sledders takes a realistic physics-centric approach, aligning it closer to something like Skate or Mudrunner I guess (but it's much faster, rest assured). It's set in a big white open world riddled with slopes, and a lot of attention has been given to the feel of snow: if you don't master certain crucial techniques then you'll spend a lot of time buried in snow as your co-op buddies hoon off into the wintry distance.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 21
Developers:‌ Tamsoft Corportaion

The longrunning anime gets another game adaptation, and like the recent Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO it's a 3D fighter that will either drive you around the bend or keep you occupied for thousands of hours (or both?). The sword-based combat changes based on which of the 33 characters you're loading out with, and intriguingly, it's possible to one-shot your opponent if you know what you're doing, which sounds like it'll hurt a lot in PvP. There's a "Secret Story" mode too, which will please fans of the anime.

Palm Cracker

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 21
Developer:‌ Petter Malmehed, Jösses

The PalmPilot was a personal assistant device which was apparently pretty popular in the late '90s, back when smartphones had yet to turn us all into dopamine-hungry undead revolutionize communication. Palm Cracker is a game set entirely on the screen of a PalmPilot once belonging to a murderer. You'll be perusing the content on this ancient offline device, all the better to decrypt its impenetrable messages. Doing this will hopefully lead to an arrest, but then again... it may not. Palm Cracker is a puzzle game essentially, wrapped in that hazy early 21st century nostalgia that seems to be pretty big at the moment.

Stardust Skate

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 22
Developer:‌ VchiBan, Aetha

Here's an endless runner staring colorful anime characters skating through low-detail 3D environments torn straight from the PS1 era. But wait, I hear you say, isn't that nearly every second game released on Steam nowadays? Kinda, but Stardust Skate has managed to amass a lot of players over the last two days, probably because its developer VchiBan released this very well-received puzzler last year. If you're looking for a breezy arcade action game that will remind you of simpler times, it does look pretty fun in action.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

