Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 24, 2025)

Mudborne

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 21

Developer:‌ ellraiser, TNgineers

Frogs are under-represented in videogames, so I'm always happy when a new frog game comes along. In Mudborne you're a frog tasked with rehabilitating an abandoned pond. This involves being a frog-god essentially: via the splicing together of frog genetics you're not only re-populating the sad ol' pond but doing so according to your own vision. All this experimentation is conducted via mini-games and puzzles, and there's a fair bit of bug-eating involved as well. This is probably the most realistic frog game I've seen on Steam. It has gorgeous pixel art and mushrooms aplenty.

Sledders

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ March 20

Developer:‌ Hanki Games

After a period spent in early access, this snowmobile sim has hit the 1.0 milestone with "overwhelmingly positive" reviews, which is a true rarity as far as early access games go. Unlike other games about going really fast downhills in the snow—Lonely Mountains Downhill, Steep, and the forthcoming Descenders 2—Sledders takes a realistic physics-centric approach, aligning it closer to something like Skate or Mudrunner I guess (but it's much faster, rest assured). It's set in a big white open world riddled with slopes, and a lot of attention has been given to the feel of snow: if you don't master certain crucial techniques then you'll spend a lot of time buried in snow as your co-op buddies hoon off into the wintry distance.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 21

Developers:‌ Tamsoft Corportaion



The longrunning anime gets another game adaptation, and like the recent Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO it's a 3D fighter that will either drive you around the bend or keep you occupied for thousands of hours (or both?). The sword-based combat changes based on which of the 33 characters you're loading out with, and intriguingly, it's possible to one-shot your opponent if you know what you're doing, which sounds like it'll hurt a lot in PvP. There's a "Secret Story" mode too, which will please fans of the anime.

Palm Cracker

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 21

Developer:‌ Petter Malmehed, Jösses

The PalmPilot was a personal assistant device which was apparently pretty popular in the late '90s, back when smartphones had yet to turn us all into dopamine-hungry undead revolutionize communication. Palm Cracker is a game set entirely on the screen of a PalmPilot once belonging to a murderer. You'll be perusing the content on this ancient offline device, all the better to decrypt its impenetrable messages. Doing this will hopefully lead to an arrest, but then again... it may not. Palm Cracker is a puzzle game essentially, wrapped in that hazy early 21st century nostalgia that seems to be pretty big at the moment.

Stardust Skate

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 22

Developer:‌ VchiBan, Aetha

Here's an endless runner staring colorful anime characters skating through low-detail 3D environments torn straight from the PS1 era. But wait, I hear you say, isn't that nearly every second game released on Steam nowadays? Kinda, but Stardust Skate has managed to amass a lot of players over the last two days, probably because its developer VchiBan released this very well-received puzzler last year. If you're looking for a breezy arcade action game that will remind you of simpler times, it does look pretty fun in action.