Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 10, 2025)

Features
By
published

Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.

Screenshot of Children of Clay showing a mysterious clay model
(Image credit: Balazs Ronyai)
Best of the best

Two characters from Avowed looking to the left and standign in a jungle with a shaft of light piercing through it

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best MMOs: Massive worlds
Best RPGs: Grand adventures

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

The Children of Clay

The Children of Clay - Study an ancient artefact and discover its dark secret! - YouTube The Children of Clay - Study an ancient artefact and discover its dark secret! - YouTube
Watch On

Steam ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 8
Developer:‌ Balazs Ronyai

The Children of Clay is a gloriously unsettling "archeology horror game". The set up is simple: you have to closely study bizarre clay figures in search of runic glyphs or any other notable feature. And that's it, pretty much, except this being a horror game you may or may not be stumbling into something a bit more frightening than what that description suggests. Either way, this is a richly atmospheric game inspired by Hungarian mythology and, presumably, the uncanny otherness of obscure ancient artefacts. It's free.

Secret Agent Wizard Boy and the International Crime Syndicate

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 7
Developer:‌ John Szymanski, Evan Szymanski

Published by David Szymanski (Dusk, Gloomwood) and developed by Evan and John Szymanski (My Friendly Neighborhood), Secret Agent Wizard Boy is a pretty clear homage to (or parody of) Harry Potter. Set in a "prestigious wizarding school", the objective is to clear out a crime syndicate that has set up camp in the school's underbelly. What ensues is third-person physics slapstick with co-op support, military-grade explosives, and an open-ended approach to completing (or ignoring) your mission. It's an early access game: development will last for up to two years.

Book Bound

Book Bound Announcement Trailer - YouTube Book Bound Announcement Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 7
Developers:‌ Big66

Here's a pleasant cozy game about running a bookshop. I don't think running a bookshop in real life would be very cozy, because barely anyone reads books anymore, but this is a good failproof way of living the dream. Once you've decked and and decorated your shop, you can then specialize in genres, unlock new literary niches to stock, and try to hand sell to customers. It definitely looks a far cry from Black Books, which is what all real bookshops are like.

Muffles' Life Sentence

Unfamiliar Faces - Muffles' Life Sentence Teaser - YouTube Unfamiliar Faces - Muffles' Life Sentence Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 8
Developer:‌ BossyPino

Another free game, Muffles' Life Sentence is an oddball retro-styled RPG set in a bizarre prison. According to the Steam description, the prisoners here are "remade to match their crimes". I don't know what that means exactly, but I do know that the protagonist has no face, and as you progress through the game you'll get a range of different faces to wear. Combat is card-based, which I won't hold against it because the rest of Muffles looks so interesting. This is the first episode in an ongoing series.

Warm Monkey

WARM MONKEY - Official Trailer - Steam - YouTube WARM MONKEY - Official Trailer - Steam - YouTube
Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌
Release:‌ March 7
Developer:‌ Evprod

I'm super drawn to the art style of Warm Monkey, which reminds me of the more graphically ambitious Commodore 64 games of yore. Set in an open world city and played from an isometric point of view, it's really just about surviving as a monkey in an urban space. As time passes more monkeys join you, meaning you'll eventually be overseeing a pretty big group of monkeys, which increases the challenge of keeping them alive in a big city bustling with dangerous traffic and short on accessible water. A truly strange looking game, and best of all, a friend can join you on this weird expedition thanks to local coop support.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Screenshot from Faceminer showing a PC desktop with several windows open
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 3, 2025)
Studio System Guardian Angel screenshot showing an urban exterior and the protagonist in the foreground
Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 10, 2025)
Love, Internet, and Murder Magic
Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 20, 2025)
urban myth dissolution center screenshot showing a strange figure in a red suit
Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 17, 2025)
Sterling Shroud screenshot
Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 6, 2025)
S4U: CITYPUNK 2011 AND LOVE PUNCH screenshot
Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 13, 2025)
Latest in Platforms
Screenshot of Children of Clay showing a mysterious clay model
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 10, 2025)
discord
Brace yourself for Discord to get worse: Reports swirl that the company is in talks with bankers about opening itself up to shareholders
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
HasanAbi
Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suspended after saying Republicans would 'kill Rick Scott' if they really cared about Medicare fraud
Screenshot from Faceminer showing a PC desktop with several windows open
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 3, 2025)
PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 20: A man smokes a cigarette while he looks at a smart phone screen on October 20, 2024 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Meta says sorry for turning Instagram into a horror show of violence, gore, dead bodies, and other graphic content that 'should not have been recommended'
Latest in Features
Screenshot of Children of Clay showing a mysterious clay model
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 10, 2025)
A goalkeeper in a plague mask wields an axe
Silent Hill gets a soccer league in FEAR FA 98, and you can play the demo now
The Sims 4 - stacks of laundry machines in a small laundromat small business next to chairs with laundry
The best part of The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion is just coming up with fun small business ideas
Obenseuer
This brutalist life sim gave me a free tenement block to renovate, but my mushroom addiction kept getting in the way
R.E.P.O. screenshots
REPO is my new favourite co-op horror game, which combines Lethal Company's looting loop with Content Warning's zany monsters
Blood Typers
Blood Typers is a budget-priced fusion of Typing of the Dead and co-op survival horror
More about platforms
discord

Brace yourself for Discord to get worse: Reports swirl that the company is in talks with bankers about opening itself up to shareholders
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.

Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
Staring eyes in a face covered in oil

Death Stranding 2's PS5 release date is in June, let's hope it doesn't take eight months to hit PC this time
See more latest
Most Popular
A goalkeeper in a plague mask wields an axe
Silent Hill gets a soccer league in FEAR FA 98, and you can play the demo now
Obenseuer
This brutalist life sim gave me a free tenement block to renovate, but my mushroom addiction kept getting in the way
Blood Typers
Blood Typers is a budget-priced fusion of Typing of the Dead and co-op survival horror
The Sims 4 - stacks of laundry machines in a small laundromat small business next to chairs with laundry
The best part of The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion is just coming up with fun small business ideas
Radeon RX 9070 XT cards all X&#039;d out, out of stock
We all deserve better than this
Mage cards from Hearthstone&#039;s Into the Emerald Dream expansion.
Hearthstone card reveal: If it's wrong to love a magic blue owl, I don't want to be right
R.E.P.O. screenshots
REPO is my new favourite co-op horror game, which combines Lethal Company's looting loop with Content Warning's zany monsters
Monster Hunter Wilds weird Palico outfits - Artian
Capcom cooked up some extremely cursed Palico outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds
GTA 5 Enhanced
Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is a bitter-sweet return to Rockstar's money-making machine
A red car on a Los Santos hilltop in GTA 5 Enhanced
GTA 5 Enhanced performance analysis: Forget max settings, my advice is to enable Very High RT and enjoy the show