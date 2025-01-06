AMD announces new driver-based AI for 'AMD-related questions', local file summaries, and image generation for its new line of graphics cards

Announced today, AMD's Adrenalin software is getting an AI bump for compatible cards Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070, which will be launching in the coming months.

Over the last few years, we have seen countless companies cash in on the popularity of AI with their own chatbots, image-generation tools, and more. Creatively named AMD Adrenalin AI, this is only possible in the upcoming line of AI-capable graphics cards from AMD, implying a level of on-device AI use, though we don't know to what extent that is the case.

We also don't yet know how this AI is being done and through which AI model. It could be in-house, which would explain part of its relatively small use case, or adapted from a larger model, which could make sense as there's a full-on image generation tool there.

The ability to summarize local documents means it can effectively go into PDFs, take out the necessary information, and give that to you. It could also be a good tool for clearing out storage as that's one of the bigger places for bloat as devices age.

However, we don't yet know if it can sum up multiple files at a time, or entire documents, so we will need to wait for this information before we figure out how useful it could be as a cleanup tool.

Finally, you can ask it specific AMD-related questions, like what AMD's frame generation technology is, what RDNA is, etc. This is effectively a chatbot designed to only answer specific, fairly niche questions on your rig.

Once again, we don't know the perimeters of this or what happens if you dare to stray outside of questions about AMD but, like any AI implementation, we'll have to get hands-on to see how this all works.

Interestingly, AMD's RDNA 4 architecture has specific improvements for AI and its upcoming range of AI chips for mobile use in the likes of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is built with Copilot+, Microsoft's AI suite in mind. This means we don't really know to what level users are actually expected to use AMD Adrenalin AI.

The next wave of graphics cards, as well as AMD's AI, is set to launch in Q1, 2025, so we should know a lot more about it in the coming months.