AMD's Adrenalin software finally has official support for Stalker 2, Flight Sim 2024, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Now we're approaching the end of the year, and tonnes of big games have launched, AMD appears to be behind its competition in supporting some of the latest and greatest games coming up to the holidays. If you are planning to pick up Stalker 2 or Flight Simulator 2024 to play on your AMD GPU over the Christmas break, the Adrenalin software finally has support for some of the latest games.

AMD's latest GPU drivers have arrived, with Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1, sporting a whole host of fixed issues, improvements, and support. Starting with the most important part, the software now officially supports Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Slitterhead, Delta Force, and Stalker 2.

As well as this, the new update fixes issues with the app crashing while loading a save file in Monster World or while playing Fortnite on Radeon RX 5000-series graphics cards. Alongside this, it has fixed issues with H.264 encoding on OBS with Twitch.

Finally, the new update points out known issues like "Limitations for Windows Subsystem for Linux" and "HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio." Noting these issues implies they are currently on the docket for AMD to fix in the future, though we don't have a timeline on that just yet.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition is part of the Radeon driver suite, which both helps install the drivers for your graphics card and provides a hub for checking performance. It enables different Radeon features, and helps getting new drivers for recent AMD graphics cards and chipsets. So, if you fear your card's underperforming relative to a similarly powerful Nvidia RTX card, an update of your drivers is always a good place to start.

Given Stalker 2 is already a bit of a rough game in a lot of ways, you might as well give it the best chance at performing as intended. In our Stalker 2 performance analysis, we pointed out that the Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card handles 4K surprisingly poorly compared with an RTX 3060 Ti, especially seeing how it performed at 1440p. That same card struggled in our Dragon Age: The Veilguard performance analysis though we don't know if that will necessarily be improved by the new update.

As for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, because of the state of the game's launch we've not been able to carry out full GPU testing though we have noticed the game has a noticeable uptick in performance when you upgrade from 64 GB of RAM to 96 GB.

As well as the drivers themselves, the Adrenalin software also gives you more granular control of AMD settings such as FreeSync, Radeon Chill, Radeon Blast, as well as the ability to record clips straight from the app.

To get AMD's software, you can do so via the AMD drivers and support page, where clicking "Download Windows Drivers" will automatically grab the software. It's a nice bit of software you should be using if you have an all AMD rig, or specifically use any AMD graphics cards. Though the best graphics cards right now are mostly Nvidia-based, AMD still has a couple of great GPUs.