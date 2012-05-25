Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 trailer camps, monolgues, assassinates

Not to be confused with Sniper Elite V2, or Ghost Recon: Future Soldier, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 is a military shooter about shunting slugs of lead into distant foes' frontal lobes. A rebuilt AI system and improved sneaking are the on-the-box improvements over the original, but the smart visuals will do more to catch the eye. Watch as CryEngine 3 spoons dollops of visual fanciness into the above trailer, spotted on Evil Avatar . Interested? Tyler's waiting to tell you what it's actually like right here in our Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 preview . It's out on August 21.